‘In-depth’ dialogue can steady ties

China’s Wang tells Blinken

The US and China have disagreements and need "in-depth" and "comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize ties, China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said on Thursday, kicking off a long-anticipated visit to Washington. Standing next to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wang said the two countries share important common interests and challenges that they need to resolve together. "Therefore, China and the United States need to have dialogue. Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive," Wang said. Dialogue would help reduce misunderstandings, help stabilize the relationship and "return it to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development," he said. Blinken responded: "I agree with what the foreign minister said." Before Wang spoke, Blinken said he looked forward to constructive talks with his Chinese counterpart.