Crimean Peninsula: Russia downs four US-made missiles

Six injured in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Dnipro regions in Russian drone strikes

Russia yesterday said it had downed four US-made ATACMS long-range missiles recently supplied by Washington to Kviv over the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

The defence ministry said it had "foiled" the night attack but did not specify if the falling debris had caused any damage.

In April, the United States confirmed it had sent these missiles to Ukraine, which had been pressing for them to strike targets way beyond the front line.

Ukraine used US ATACMS missiles against Russia for the first time in October, but the recently supplied versions have a farther range of up to 300 kilometres (190 miles).

Russia insists these missiles will not fundamentally change the outcome of the conflict, reports AFP.

Meanwhile, Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, injuring at least six people and hitting critical infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, regional officials said yesterday.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the Russian forces launched 13 Shahed drones targeting the regions in the northeast and centre of the country. The air defence units downed all the drones, the air force commander said.

However, debris from the downed drones struck civilian targets in Kharkiv in the northeast, injuring four people and sparking a fire in an office building, reports Reuters.

Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a 13-year-old child and a woman were being treated in hospital. Two other women were treated on site. Emergency services were bringing the fire under control, he added.

In the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were wounded, said Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor. He said a critical infrastructure facility and three houses were damaged.