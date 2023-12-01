‘Contrary to policy’

Says India on US alleging official’s role in murder plot

An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on US soil, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Nikhil Gupta, 52, worked with the Indian government employee, whose responsibilities included security and intelligence, on the plot to assassinate the New York City resident Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

It was a "matter of concern" that an Indian government official was linked to the plot, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said yesterday. "This is also contrary to government policy," he added. On Wednesday, India said it would probe concerns aired by the US.