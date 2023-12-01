USA
Reuters, New York
Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

USA

‘Contrary to policy’

Says India on US alleging official’s role in murder plot
Reuters, New York
Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM

An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on US soil, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Nikhil Gupta, 52, worked with the Indian government employee, whose responsibilities included security and intelligence, on the plot to assassinate the New York City resident Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It was a "matter of concern" that an Indian government official was linked to the plot, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said yesterday.  "This is also contrary to government policy," he added. On Wednesday, India said it would probe concerns aired by the US.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসি
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিচ্ছে ৩০ দল, ২৭৪১ মনোনয়ন জমা: ইসি

১-৪ ডিসেম্বর মনোনয়নপত্র যাচাই-বাছাই করা হবে এবং প্রার্থিতা প্রত্যাহারের শেষ তারিখ ১৭ ডিসেম্বর।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

আ. লীগের শোডাউনে আটকা পড়ে মনোনয়ন জমা না দিতে পারার অভিযোগ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification