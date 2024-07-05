Can the Democrats replace Joe Biden now?

In a presidential debate where US President Joe Biden and Republican challenger and former president Donald Trump faced off with the goal to dispel concerns over their elderly status, the sitting president recently came out looking like the one most cowed by old age.

Various US media houses have called the debate a "disaster", with the New York Times editorial board asking the president to step aside four months ahead of the election to allow a stronger candidate the chance to beat Donald Trump.

But how would that work? It is extremely uncommon in US political history for a sitting president to not run for a second term at the end of their first term, especially so when their party has overwhelmingly supported them throughout the state-wise primary elections.

According to experts on CNN, it will be virtually impossible for Joe Biden to be replaced on the ballot in early November if he doesn't step down voluntarily. With the way primary elections work in the USA, Democratic party delegates across the 50 states pledge to vote for the candidate who won the primaries in their respective states. In some states, the vote is split among delegates according to the ratio in which they were cast.

An overwhelming majority of the around 3,900 Democratic party delegates are pledged to vote for Joe Biden in the Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago in mid-August. For them to break their pledge and collectively agree to vote for someone who is not Joe Biden is as rare in history as it is unlikely.

However, delegates do have the provision to "in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them", which will let them vote for other candidates if they think that's what the people of their states want. But any such action is bound to be met with strong resistance and challenges from within the party.

With Joe Biden having gone out in the media and vowed to run for president this November, it seems as though Democrats will have to take this dangerous and uncharted path if they wish to find a better candidate to give them a stronger change of beating Trump.

However, if Biden buckles under pressure and decides to step aside himself, then things get a lot more interesting.

As the winner of the primary elections for his party, Joe Biden has the mandate for the Democrats. If he steps aside, his word on who should replace him will hold a lot of power, and delegates of the Democratic party can then rally behind that individual. Who this individual will be and whether or not they will be challenged during the Democratic National Convention are questions that remain to be asked, let alone answered.

Vice President Kamala Harris, it can be assumed, will be a prominent name on that list. Although she stands to gain the presidency if Joe Biden is unable to carry out his duties, her role as the deputy does not extend to the presidential nomination. If Biden stepped aside, she would not be the automatic replacement, just yet another contender.

According to various Western media outlets, the ranks of potential Democratic presidential candidates include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Governor J B Pritzker. The name of Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who had considered running against Joe Biden in the 2020 primaries, has also been floated. But it is important to note that none of these politicians have come out and expressed interest themselves.

As none of the possible replacements for Biden have contested any of the primary elections, and have no party delegates pledged for their candidacy at the upcoming convention, it would mean that intense debates and a lengthy process of multiple votes will be required for the party to be able to elect a nominee.

In this situation, the role of superdelegates, a group of party leaders and elected officials (members of Congress and senators) who do not get their mandate from primary elections like other delegates, will become important.

They make up under 15 percent of the total number of delegates, but superdelegates are only allowed to vote if the first round of votes does not return a winner. It can be assumed that if superdelegates are needed to break the deadlock, these party establishment members will vote for someone who is also a part of the establishment, and in that case, the candidate more closely tied to the mainstream Democratic party will have the best chance of nomination, as was the case for Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders in 2016.

A lot of ifs, buts, and maybes dominate the conversation around replacing Biden ahead of the November election, because at this point, it is not a concrete course of action that the party has taken.

Yet, that is not to say that the rumblings haven't begun. A recent New York Times report says that President Biden has confided to a "key ally" that if he is unable to salvage his candidacy within the next few weeks, he cannot convince the public that he's up for the job.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat from Texas, has even publicly called for the president to step aside. Nancy Pelosi, former speaker and a US Congress powerhouse, has expressed her doubts too.

Following the debate and a Supreme Court ruling that could potentially save him from the avalanche of lawsuits he's currently facing, Trump has pushed ahead in national polls. The fear of an all-out autocracy under this returning Republican president may just be what it takes for the Democratic party to look beyond Biden and take never-before-seen action.