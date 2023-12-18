Campaign Speech: Immigrants ‘poisoning the blood’ of US

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, said on Saturday that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country," repeating language that has previously drawn criticism as xenophobic and echoing of Nazi rhetoric.

Trump made the comments during a campaign event in New Hampshire where he railed against the record number of migrants attempting to cross the US border illegally. Trump has promised to crack down on illegal immigration and restrict legal immigration if elected to a second term in office.

"They're poisoning the blood of our country," Trump told a rally in the city of Durham attended by several thousand supporters, adding that immigrants were coming to the US from Asia and Africa in addition to South America. "All over the world they are pouring into our country."

Trump used the same "poisoning the blood" language during an interview with The National Pulse, a right-leaning website.