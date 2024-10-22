Blinken back in ME to push for Gaza truce

USA
AFP, Washington
Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 01:55 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East yesterday on a new push for an elusive Gaza ceasefire two weeks before US elections, seeing a new opportunity from Israel's killing of Hamas's leader.

It will be the 11th trip to the Middle East by the top US diplomat since war broke out a year ago, with Blinken on his last visit to Israel in August warning it may have been the "last chance" for a US-led ceasefire plan.

That push did not succeed, and the conflict has escalated and expanded since then, with Israel pounding Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and warning of a new strike directly on Iran, whose clerical leaders back both Hamas and Hezbollah.

