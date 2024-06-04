Biden’s son Hunter stands trial on gun charge

Hunter Biden, the long-troubled son of Joe Biden, went on trial yesterday on gun charges in a historic first prosecution of a sitting president's child -- and potential threat to his father's reelection.

The only surviving son of President Biden, Hunter Biden is charged with lying about his illegal drug use when buying a handgun in 2018, a felony.

The 54-year-old arrived in court in his hometown of Wilmington, accompanied by family members, including First Lady Jill Biden, although not the president. Jury selection got underway, with the trial expected to last one to two weeks.

President Biden said he and the first lady, who was marking her 73rd birthday yesterday, were "so proud" of Hunter Biden.

"As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength," Biden said in a statement.

The trial comes days after a jury in New York made history by finding Donald Trump guilty of business fraud, the first time a former president has ever been criminally convicted.

Trump, who is running as the Republican challenger to Joe Biden in November, faces three other far more serious criminal cases, including his alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.