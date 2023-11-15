Biden, US scholars accuse Trump of echoing Hitler

Former US president Donald Trump faced a furious backlash Monday over Veteran's Day weekend remarks branding his political opponents "vermin," as leading scholars and President Joe Biden accused him of parroting Hitler and Mussolini.

In a social media post to mark the holiday on Saturday, Trump pledged to "root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream."

The tycoon later repeated the remarks at a speech in New Hampshire.

"On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation's heroes, Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini -- two dictators many US veterans gave their lives fighting -- in order to defeat exactly the kind of un-American ideas Trump now champions," the Biden campaign said.

The White House added separately that Trump's remark would be "horrifyingly recognizable to American veterans who put on their country's uniform in the 1940s."