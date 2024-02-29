USA
Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries

US President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan on Tuesday, but a protest vote by Democrats angry over his support for Israel's war in Gaza exceeded organisers' expectations.

Donald Trump won the state's Republican presidential primary by a large margin, strengthening his grip on the party's White House nomination as Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival, came in a distant second.

Although Biden and Republican former President Trump had been expected to easily win their separate party primaries, the vote count for both was being closely watched for signs of wavering support.

In Michigan, home to a large Arab American constituency, Democratic voters had been urged to mark their primary ballots as "uncommitted" on Tuesday in protest at Biden's Gaza policy.

