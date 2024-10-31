Biden suggests Trump supporters ‘garbage’

Faces backlash; Harris urges Americans to turn page on Trump ‘chaos’

US President Joe Biden came under fire Tuesday for appearing to refer to Republican Donald Trump's supporters as "garbage" during an election campaign call.

Speaking in a video call with the nonprofit VotoLatino, Biden addressed the controversy that erupted after one of Trump's warm-up speakers at a New York rally on Sunday referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," said Biden. "His, his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it's un-American."

In a statement, the White House said Biden was referring to Trump's rhetoric, not to his supporters. "The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as 'garbage,'" said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.

Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, is locked in a too-close-to-call race against Trump for the White House, with Election Day just one week away.

The comments were seized upon by Trump's campaign, with the Republican presidential hopeful calling them "terrible."

"These people. Terrible, terrible -- terrible to say a thing like that," Trump said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

He compared the comments to when Hillary Clinton -- running against Trump for the presidency in 2016 -- said half of the Republican's supporters were "deplorables."

"Garbage, I think is worse, right?" quipped Trump in Pennsylvania. Trump's running mate J D Vance called Biden's words "disgusting."

Meanwhile, Harris urged Americans to write the "next chapter" for their country and reject Trump's chaos and division as she delivered a powerful closing argument to voters Tuesday evening against the glowing backdrop of the White House.

The Democratic vice president warned against Trump's lust for "unchecked power" as she addressed a mass rally at the site where her Republican rival riled up a mob before the deadly January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," she said in the speech, exactly a week before Americans go to the polls in the most dramatic and divisive election of modern times.

But Harris then pivoted to an optimistic vision of the United States' future, using the setting of the White House lit up against the night behind her as a symbolic pitch to show that she is ready for the presidency.

"America, I am here tonight to say: that's not who we are," Harris told the huge crowd of flag-waving supporters. "Each of you has the power to turn the page, and start writing the next chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told."