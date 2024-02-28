Biden says that’s ‘classified’

US President Joe Biden made light of conspiracy theories about him and pop superstar Taylor Swift during an appearance on a late night show and had a ready answer to the question of whether she'll endorse him in 2024: that's classified. During an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday, Biden, a Democrat, joked with Meyers, a comedian, about conspiracy theories that the president and the singer-songwriter are in "cahoots." Meyers said recent polling showed 18% of Americans believed Biden and Swift were somehow working together. "Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Ms. Swift?" Meyers asked Biden. "Where are you getting this information?" the president quipped, to laughter. "It's classified." Swift, whose massive popularity with young people would be a boon for the president as he runs for re-election in 2024, endorsed Biden in 2020, the president happily pointed out. "You think it might come around again?" Meyers asked. "I told you, it's classified," Biden replied.