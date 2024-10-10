Biden, Netanyahu had 'productive' talks: White House

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held "productive" talks Wednesday with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's response to last week's missile attack by Iran, the White House said.

"This morning, President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. Vice President Harris also joined the call," it said in a statement, adding a readout would be released later.

The call lasted about 30 minutes and was "direct," "honest" and "productive," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said later.

"The US and the Israeli government have had discussions since last week since after the Iran attack. Those discussions continued with the president and the prime minister," Jean-Pierre said.

"We're going to continue to have those discussions with Israel on how they're going to respond."

She would not give further details but said more would be released in the readout of the call.

The call comes amid tensions between Biden and Netanyahu and was their first since August 21, a seven-week gap during which Israel also launched an offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Biden has cautioned Israel against attempting to target Iran's nuclear program and is also against a strike on the country's oil installations, which would send oil prices spiking less than a month before the US presidential election.

A new book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward details the growing rift, with Biden telling Netanyahu in July that "the perception of Israel around the world increasingly is that you're a rogue state, a rogue actor," The New York Times reported.