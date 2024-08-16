Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price deal

Joe Biden shared a key economic victory with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris yesterday, after securing a cut on drug prices that could resonate with US voters worried about the cost of living.

The 81-year-old president and 59-year-old vice president announced the deal as they prepared to make their first joint trip since Biden's seismic decision to drop out of the presidential election less than a month ago.

The "historic" agreement with drugmakers will reduce the price of 10 key medicines for seniors, for conditions including diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, they said in joint statements released by the White House.

The deal will save older Americans $1.5 billion and the Medicare federal health insurance scheme $6 billion in the first year, the statements added.