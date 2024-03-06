Bezos dethrones Musk

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos' net worth stands at USD200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief's USD198 billion. Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than USD30 billion. Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the ecommerce giant's rising stock price. Even after recently selling off USD8.5 billion in stocks he remains the company's largest shareholder.