‘Benign’ vein issue behind Trump’s swollen legs

The White House said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump is experiencing swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand, after photographs emerged of Trump with swollen ankles and makeup covering the afflicted part of his hand.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, reading a letter from Trump's doctor at a press briefing, said both ailments were benign. His leg swelling is from a "common" vein condition, and his hand is bruised from shaking so many hands, she told reporters.

After Leavitt's briefing, the White House released the letter from a US Navy officer who is Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella.

It said Trump underwent a suite of tests about the issues. Leavitt told reporters Trump was not experiencing discomfort due to the condition.