USA
AFP, Washington
Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:04 AM

Most Viewed

USA

Ancient viruses responsible for our big brains

AFP, Washington
Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:04 AM

Ancient viruses that infected vertebrates hundreds of millions of years ago played a pivotal role in the evolution of our advanced brains and large bodies, a study said Thursday.

The research, published in the journal Cell, examined the origins of myelin, an insulating layer of fatty tissue that forms around nerves and allows electrical impulses to travel faster.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the authors, a gene sequence acquired from retroviruses -- viruses that invade their host's DNA -- is crucial for myelin production, and that code is now found in modern mammals, amphibians and fish.

"The thing I find the most remarkable is that all of the diversity of modern vertebrates that we know of, and the size they've achieved: elephants, giraffes, anacondas, bullfrogs, condors wouldn't have happened," senior author and neuroscientist Robin Franklin of Altos Labs-Cambridge Institute of Science told AFP.

Brad Zuchero, a neuroscientist at Stanford University not affiliated with the research, said it "fill(s) in a major piece of the puzzle about how myelin came to be during evolution," calling the paper "exciting and insightful."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কোনো একটা দলকে জিতিয়ে দেওয়ার জন্য কমিশন কাজ করবে না: সিইসি
|বাংলাদেশ

কিছু লোকের লাভ হয় বলে আদালতে বিপুল মামলাজট: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, এই মামলাজটের কারণে কিছু লোকের লাভ হয়, তাই মামলাজট কীভাবে কমানো যায় সে বিষয়ে পরামর্শ দিতে কেউ এগিয়ে আসে না।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বান্দরবানে পর্যটকবাহী বাস উল্টে আহত ৩২

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification