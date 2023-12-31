Ammo for Israel

The United States on Friday announced the approval of a USD 147.5 million sale of 155mm high-explosive artillery munitions and related equipment to Israel under an emergency provision that waives the usual congressional review.

The same provision was used earlier this month to approve the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of 120mm tank ammunition to Israel.

Israel requested that 155mm fuses, primers and charges be added to previous foreign military sale cases, increasing their estimated total cost from USD96.51-147.5 million and requiring a new notification, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The secretary of state has determined that "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the government of Israel," according to the statement, which said the munitions will come from US Army stocks.