4 in 5 people want more climate action

Four in every five people want their country to strengthen its commitments to addressing climate change, according to a global poll of 75,000 participants published yesterday.

The survey by the UN Development Program, Oxford University and GeoPoll posed 15 questions by randomised telephone calls to people in 77 countries representing 87 percent of the world's population.

The key finding was that 80 percent of respondents want their governments to increase efforts to fight against global warming.

Poorer countries beat this drum the loudest, with 89 percent in favour, though appetite is also high in G20 nations (76 percent), according to the survey.

China (73 percent) and the United States (66 percent) -- the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters -- also saw a majority of respondents in favour of climate action.

"As world leaders decide on the next round of pledges under the Paris Agreement by 2025, these results are undeniable evidence that people everywhere support bold climate action," said Cassie Flynn, UNDP global climate director.

