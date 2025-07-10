160 still missing days after deadly Texas floods

Half of Europe, Med basin hit by drought

This handout picture courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Mystic Camp following severe flash flooding in Hunt, Texas on July 8, 2025. Photo: AFP

More than 160 people remain unaccounted for after devastating floods in Texas, the state governor said Tuesday, marking a dramatic increase in the number of missing from a tragedy that has so far claimed 109 lives.

Four days after flash floods roared through several Texas counties, some in the middle of the night, hopes of finding survivors were fading -- and Governor Greg Abbott warned that the list of those unaccounted for could yet rise.

"Just in the Kerr County area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," he told reporters Tuesday as the grim search continued.

"There very likely could be more added to that list," he said, adding that the figure was based on people reported as unaccounted for by friends, relatives and neighbors.

Meanwhile, Europe and the Mediterranean basin has been hit by a long-lasting drought covering over 45 percent of the region since mid-March, according to AFP analysis of European Drought Observatory (EDO) data made available on Tuesday.

It is the first time since data collection began in 2012 that such an extensive part of the region has been hit by a drought for more than three consecutive months, heightening the risk of wildfires.

A series of fires broke out in Turkey and Greece at the start of the summer, where on average 72 percent and 56 percent of soils have been dry since mid-March.

Greek firefighters said on Saturday that they remained on high alert because of the high temperatures and strong winds blowing throughout the country.

The Drought Observatory Indicator determined by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service uses satellite imagery to measure three parameters: precipitation, or rainfall, soil moisture and the state of vegetation.