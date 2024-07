Britain's outgoing Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, Risihi Sunak, delivers a statement after his general election defeat, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Rishi Sunak today apologised to the public after his Conservatives were trounced by Labour in the UK general election, and said he would step down as party leader.

"I am sorry," he said before leaving Downing Street to tender his resignation as prime minister to King Charles III. "I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility."