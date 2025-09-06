UK's Cooper appointed foreign minister, Lammy named deputy PM
Britain's Yvette Cooper was named foreign minister on Friday, replacing David Lammy who will become deputy prime minister and justice minister, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said in a statement.
The appointment is the most significant of a cabinet reshuffle carried out by Starmer following the resignation of deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, after she admitted underpaying property tax on a new home.
Shabana Mahmood, currently the justice minister, will replace Cooper at the home office - or interior ministry - taking on the brief which includes tackling illegal migration.
The government also appointed new ministers in departments including the environment, business, housing, and work and pensions.
