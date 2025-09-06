UK
Reuters, London
Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:29 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:38 AM

Most Viewed

UK
UK

UK's Cooper appointed foreign minister, Lammy named deputy PM

Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:29 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:38 AM
Reuters, London
Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:29 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:38 AM
David Lammy, left, and Yvette Cooper

Britain's Yvette Cooper was named foreign minister on Friday, replacing David Lammy who will become deputy prime minister and justice minister, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said in a statement.

The appointment is the most significant of a cabinet reshuffle carried out by Starmer following the resignation of deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, after she admitted underpaying property tax on a new home.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shabana Mahmood, currently the justice minister, will replace Cooper at the home office - or interior ministry - taking on the brief which includes tackling illegal migration.

The government also appointed new ministers in departments including the environment, business, housing, and work and pensions.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যথাযথ পরিকল্পনা ছাড়াই পুনরায় চালু করা হয়েছিল বিমানের নারিতা ফ্লাইট

বিপুল লোকসান হওয়ায় চালুর ২১ মাসের মধ্যেই এ রুটে ফ্লাইট বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য হয় বিমান।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে উত্তর কোরিয়ায় ব্যর্থ হয় ‘সিল টিম ৬’-এর গোপন মার্কিন অভিযান

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে