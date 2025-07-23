UK
AFP, London
UK sanctions 135 tankers in Russia’s shadow fleet

Britain on Monday slapped sanctions on 135 oil tankers in Russia's shadow fleet, in a bid to disrupt the flow of money helping Moscow fund the war in Ukraine.

A shipping services company and an oil trading firm were also sanctioned as part of the crackdown on a fleet "responsible for illicitly carrying $24 billion worth of cargo since the start of 2024," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Security analysts say the fleet of ageing vessels is used by Russia to circumvent international sanctions that ban it from selling oil.

Hundreds of vessels have now been sanctioned by the European Union and the UK since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"New sanctions will further dismantle Putin's shadow fleet and drain Russia's war chest of its critical oil revenues," foreign minister David Lammy said Monday.

