Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer stands with his wife Victoria during a victory rally at the Tate Modern in London early on July 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

UK Prime Minister-elect Keir Starmer pledged today to start a period of "national renewal" in the UK after his opposition Labour party defeated the ruling Conservatives in the general election.

"Today we start the next chapter -- begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal and start to rebuild our country," Starmer said in a triumphant victory speech in London after his party secured a majority in parliament.