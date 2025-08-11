I’m collateral damage in this feud: Tulip

The ex-British anti-corruption minister says this in an interview with The Guardian

Former UK minister Tulip Siddiq has termed the allegations against her in Bangladesh as "completely absurd".

In an interview with The Guardian's Daniel Boffey, the niece of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina said "The truth is that I'm collateral damage, because of this feud between Muhammad Yunus and my aunt," she said.

"These are wider forces that I'm battling against … There's no doubt people have done wrong things in Bangladesh, and they should be punished for it. It's just I'm not one of them."

She said more than one week ago she found out from a journalist who had contacted her lawyer that she had been formally indicted in Bangladesh for corruption.

A loyalist to British PM Keir Starmer, Tulip Siddiq, the MP for Hampstead and Highgate was the Treasury minister until her resignation in January.

She has been charged with using her influence as the niece of Sheikh Hasina to secure a plot for her mother, brother and sister in Dhaka's Purbachal.

A trial date has been set for today (August 11) for her and over 20 others. A Dhaka court is set to try Tulip in absentia.

"I'm taking advice from Hugo Keith KC, who's advising me on what my next steps are," she said. "I'm yet to see an official summons… I mean, I'm supposedly days away from a showcase trial in a foreign country, and I still don't know what the charges are against me."

"I feel a bit like I'm trapped in this Kafkaesque nightmare where I've been put on trial and I genuinely haven't found out what the allegations are and what the trial is about," she added.

"There's no extradition treaty, I looked that up myself actually," she said, referring to her trial in Bangladesh.

The position on extradition between Bangladesh and the UK may yet be tested if there is a conviction, says The Guardian report.

"I'm not here to defend my aunt," she said. "I know there's an investigation going on about how her term in government ended. And I really hope the people of Bangladesh get the closure that they want."

Allegations have arisen against her of embezzling $5 billion from a deal made by Sheikh Hasina with a Russian company to build the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, according to media reports.

There was a photograph from 2013 of a smiling Tulip with her aunt and Vladimir Putin in Moscow resurfaced last year.

From front left, Tulip Siddiq, then prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a signing ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. File photo: AP

"My aunt went on a state visit to Russia, and my sister and I decided to travel from London to go see her in Russia," she said. "I was not involved in any sort of political discussions. We were sightseeing, and we were having a good time, just going to restaurants, shopping. Then on the last day, all the politicians who were there, their families were invited to a tea and reception, and a photo was taken. I met Putin for two minutes."

A new story emerged that Tulip had been given a flat in King's Cross in 2004 by "an associate of people linked" to her aunt's political party, the Awami League.

The problem for her was that two years previously she had told an enquiring newspaper that her parents had bought the flat for her, reports The Guardian.

It was a mistake, grounded in the failing memory of her elderly parents, who separated a quarter of a century ago, Tulip said.

Meanwhile, the UK's serious and organised crime agency has frozen almost £90m of London property belonging to two men linked to Hasina, including one property in which Tulip's mother lived and still has possessions.

Tulip said it had nothing to do with her, and referred to herself as "collateral damage" in the feud between Yunus and Hasina.