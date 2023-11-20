Ukrainian army advances at Dnipro river

Pushes Russian forces back from banks

The Ukrainian army yesterday said it pushed Russian forces back "three to eight kilometres" from the banks of Dnipro river, which if confirmed would be the first meaningful advance by Kyiv's forces months into a disappointing counteroffensive.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have been entrenched on opposite sides of the vast waterway in the southern Kherson region for more than a year, after Russia withdrew its troops from the western bank last November.

Meanwhile, drone attacks, a defining characteristic of the war in Ukraine, have intensified this week. Kyiv and Moscow were targeted Saturday night, though both sides claimed to have intercepted most of the attacks and no victims were reported.

According to the Russian defence ministry, a drone "was destroyed by the air defence equipment... over the territory of the Bogorodsky urban district, in the Moscow region".

Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow were particularly frequent in the spring, ahead of the launch of its counteroffensive in June, but they have been rare in recent weeks.

Kyiv was also targeted for a second night by a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones packed with explosives that were launched by Russian forces, local authorities said.

In total, "15 of the 20 enemy drones were destroyed," the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces have staged multiple attempts to cross and hold positions on the Russian-controlled side of the banks of Dnipro river -- with officials in Kyiv finally reporting a "successful" breakthrough last week.

"Preliminary figures vary from three to eight kilometres, depending on the specifics, geography and landscape design of the left bank," army spokeswoman Natalia Gumenyuk told Ukrainian television yesterday, without specifying whether Ukraine's military had complete control of the area or if the Russians had retreated.

"The enemy still continues artillery fire on the right bank," she said, estimating that "several tens of thousands" of Russian troops are in the area. "We have a lot of work to do," she added.

The last significant success claimed by Kyiv was the retaking in August of the village of Robotyne in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian forces were not able to further pierce Russia's defensive lines.

A bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro would allow a deeper offensive in the south, though it would require deploying more men and armour in the difficult-to-reach marshy region.

Moscow, however, has not reported any Ukrainian breakthroughs.