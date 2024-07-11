Ukraine will stop Putin

Biden tells Nato in forceful speech, promises new air defences for Kyiv

US President Joe Biden pledged to forcefully defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion at the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday evening, using the global stage to try to show allies at home and abroad that he can still lead.

Biden, 81, has endured 12 days of withering questions about his fitness for office as some of his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill and campaign donors fear that he will lose the November 5 election after a halting debate performance on June 27.

"(Vladimir) Putin wants nothing less, nothing less, than Ukraine's total subjugation ... and to wipe Ukraine off the map," Biden said in his welcome to Nato member states to the summit, referring to the Russian president. "Ukraine can and will stop Putin."

Biden spoke off of a teleprompter with a strong and confident voice and largely avoided the verbal flubs and signs of confusion that marked his debate performance.

"Today Nato is stronger than it's ever been in its history," he said. Biden also announced a major package of air defences for Ukraine.

The air defences "will help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers," Biden said in a joint statement with other leaders, adding that they would look to send dozens more shorter range systems in the coming months.

The US pledge comes on top of two new Patriot systems already being given by Germany and Romania, and one the Netherlands has said it is putting together with parts from other allies, reports Reuters.

The centrepiece of the Nato summit is set to be new commitments of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the summit would "further strengthen" the war-torn country's path to Nato membership.

Zelensky, who arrived in Washington on Tuesday and is due to meet with Biden today, has said Ukraine needs a minimum of seven Patriot systems.

"We are fighting for additional security guarantees for Ukraine - and these are weapons and finances, political support," he said on social media.

Ukraine ultimately wants to join Nato to ward against further future attacks by Russia but candidates have to be approved by all of the alliance's members, some of which are wary of provoking a direct conflict with Russia.

Some members want the alliance to make clear Ukraine is moving toward Nato "irreversibly" and are keen for language in a summit statement beyond the alliance's pledge last year that "Ukraine's future is in Nato."