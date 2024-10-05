Ukraine warns of water shortages in Donetsk region

Ukrainian officials have warned of possible water supply problems in the eastern Donetsk region, after heavy Russian aerial strikes.

Moscow has targeted Ukraine's utility system throughout the two-and-a-half year war, with concerns rising that the country could face its toughest winter yet.

Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said Thursday that 260,000 people could be affected by water shortages.

"The north of the Donetsk region will be left without water supply for an indefinite period," he said on Telegram.

Russian strikes last month "critically damaged" two water supply facilities, leaving "no possibility to restore the equipment," he said.

The Donetsk regional administration told AFP yesterday there were problems with water pressure across the system.

"There is a problem with water supply to upper floors (of buildings)" it said, without saying how many people were affected.