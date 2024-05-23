Ukraine strikes Russia, occupied east

Moscow forces capture village Kyiv took back in 2023

Ukraine attacked a number of villages in Russia's Belgorod border region and the occupied eastern city of Lysychansk yesterday, killing two people, authorities and Russian media said.

Belgorod sits directly across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, an area that has seen intense fighting since Russia launched a major ground assault on May 10.

"Several air targets were shot down as they approached the village of Belenkoye. To our great sorrow, one civilian was killed," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

One civilian in the Russian village of Belenkoye was injured, while a Ukrainian aerial attack near the town of Shebekino, close to the border, wounded another, he said.

Meanwhile, Russia said yesterday its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of only a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in its 2023 counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian army has come under intense pressure in the past two weeks, fighting off a fresh Russian offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region while facing critical shortages of ammunition across the front lines.

"Units of the Southern grouping of troops liberated the village of Klishchiivka" in the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian defence ministry said.

Separately, Ukraine shelled Lysychansk in the eastern Lugansk region, leaving "one dead and two wounded", Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed authorities.

Lysychansk was captured by Russian forces in mid-2022 and lies close to the eastern front.

On Monday, Russia said it had captured the coveted Ukrainian stronghold of Bilogorivka, paving the way for it to fully control the eastern Lugansk region.

A Russian drone attack killed a Ukrainian police officer who was evacuating civilians from the frontline village of Vovchansk, Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said yesterday.

In Kyiv, the former deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office has been charged with making illicit gains worth almost $400,000, Ukraine's anti-graft watchdog said yesterday.

The suspect, whom Ukrainian media identified as Andriy Smyrnov, is accused of purchasing property, land and luxury vehicles with the funds, the origin of which was not clear.

Smyrnov faces five to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Ukraine, which had severe corruption problems even before Russia's 2022 invasion, has pledged to bolster efforts to combat graft as it seeks EU membership and to reassure its Western military backers.

Smyrnov was sacked in March.