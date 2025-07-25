Ukraine, Russia attack each other’s Black Sea coasts

Burning cars are seen at the site of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine yesterday. The Russian overnight attack killed three members of a Ukrainian family who had earlier fled their homes to escape Russian advances, authorities said. Photo: REUTERS

Ukraine and Russia launched air attacks along each other's Black Sea coasts early yesterday, hours after brief direct talks between them failed to make any progress on steps to end nearly three-and-a-half years of war.

Russian forces staged the latest in a series of mass drone attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, injuring at least four people and causing several fires as well as damage in the historic centre, a Unesco world heritage site.

The famous Pryvoz market in Odesa was among the places hit, Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said. "It is not just a place of trade, it is the living heart of Odesa," he added.

Yesterday morning, some residents were cleaning up shattered glass in the streets nearby.

"So what if the (drones) are flying? We will shoot them down; they will not break us," Yevhen, a 20-year-old student among those helping with the cleanup, told Reuters.

Emergency officials in Russia's Krasnodar region on the Black Sea said debris from a falling drone struck and killed a woman in the Adler district near the resort city of Sochi. A second woman was being treated in hospital for serious injuries, they said on the Telegram messaging app.

The administrative head of the Sirius federal district south of Sochi said a drone hit an oil base, giving no further details. Russia's aviation authority said operations were suspended at Sochi airport for about four hours. Russia also attacked the central region of Cherkasy overnight.