Ukraine fighting ‘tense’ battles outside key town

Ukraine said yesterday its forces were fighting fierce battles near Chasiv Yar, a strategic hilltop settlement whose capture would give Moscow a powerful foothold in the eastern Donetsk region.

The announcement came as President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for meetings with G7 leaders in Italy, where he is hoping to secure more aid for his outgunned troops fending off Russian advances.

"Two combat engagements continue near Ivanivske," the Ukrainian military said in a briefing for journalists. "The situation is tense."

Ivanivske is a small town just outside Chasiv Yar. Its capture would give Russia forces leverage for more assaults on key civilian hubs in the industrial territory.

A military press officer told AFP this week that Russia was trying -- and failing -- to gain a foothold in Chasiv Yar, but said defending the area was "hard, very hard.