Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones

Ukraine's air force said yesterday that it shot down 18 out of 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one missile that Russia fired at its territory overnight.

Moscow typically fires dozens of drones at Ukraine every week in waves of overnight attacks targeting energy facilities and military sites deep behind the frontlines.

"As a result of combat operations, 18 attack drones and one X-59 guided missile were destroyed," Ukraine's air force said in a social media post.

Local officials reported attempted attacks on the western regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi, as well as Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south.

Russian forces are assaulting the industrial town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine from two new directions, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow expands its bid to capture the almost encircled town.

Moscow has been trying for nearly two months to seize Avdiivka, an industrial town in the eastern Donetsk region that has become the fiercest flashpoint on the sprawling front line.

Meanwhile, the White House budget chief warned the US Congress yesterday that failure to agree fresh funds for Ukraine by the end of the year would "kneecap" Kyiv on the battlefield.