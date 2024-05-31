Ukraine destroys two Russian military boats

Ukraine's military intelligence service said yesterday its forces had used naval drones to destroy two Russian patrol boats off Moscow-annexed Crimea.

The GUR agency wrote on Telegram that its special forces unit using naval drones "successfully attacked the boats of the aggressor state of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea".

It said that Russia used fighter planes and helicopters to try to destroy the drones in Vuzka bay in northwestest Crimea.

The GUR video shows footage from a drone showing it honing in on two moored boats, as well as nighttime footage of a massive explosion sending a plume of smoke up into the air.