Ukraine denies Russia captured tiny eastern village

Ukraine yesterday rejected Russia's claim that it had captured a tiny village in the east, as battles grind on nearly two years into Moscow's invasion.

Both the Kremlin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have denied the conflict has reached a deadlock, despite the sprawling front line barely moving in months.

The Russian army said yesterday it had "liberated" the small village of Tabaivka, in the Kharkiv region.

Tabaivka lies near the border with the Lugansk region and, according to Ukrainian media, had a population of 34 people before Moscow invaded.

Kyiv's army refuted the claim, saying battles around the village were ongoing.

"The enemy claims that is has captured Tabaivka. This is not true," army spokesman Volodymyr Fityo said on Ukrainian television.

"As of now, hostilities are continuing near this settlement."

He nonetheless said Moscow was "trying to advance in all directions."