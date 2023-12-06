Two killed by Russian shelling in Kherson: Ukraine

Ukraine said yesterday that two people had been killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, the latest fatalities in months of persistent shelling by Moscow's forces.

The city was recaptured by Ukrainian forces just over one year ago but has been shelled constantly by Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro river that runs next to the city.

"In the morning, the Russian army mercilessly shelled the centre of Kherson. The occupiers killed two people," said Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson region.

Medical workers who arrived on the scene confirmed that two residents had been killed, Prokudin said, adding that a 59-year-old man was hospitalised.

Prokudin also distributed images showing a blood-stained sidewalk and the blurred body of one of the victims.

Ukrainian forces in recent weeks have taken up positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river where Russian forces are entrenched, part of efforts that Kyiv says are to stave off Russian artillery attacks on Kherson.