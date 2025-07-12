Trump to supply arms to Ukraine via Nato

Plans major statement on Russia amid frustration with Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would supply weapons to Ukraine via Nato and that he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday.

In recent days, Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress towards ending the war sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"I think I'll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday," Trump told NBC News, declining to elaborate.

Trump also told NBC News about what he called a new deal between the US, Nato allies and Ukraine over weapons shipment from the United States.

"We're sending weapons to Nato, and Nato is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we're doing is the weapons that are going out are going to Nato, and then Nato is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine), and Nato is paying for those weapons," Trump said.

"We send weapons to Nato, and Nato is going to reimburse the full cost of those weapons," he added.

For the first time since returning to office, Trump will send weapons to Kyiv under a presidential power frequently used by his predecessor, two sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

Trump on Tuesday said the US would send more weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against intensifying Russian advances.

The package could include defensive Patriot missiles and offensive medium-range rockets, but a decision on the exact equipment has not been made, the sources said. On the ground, Ukrainian drone and shelling attacks killed three people in Russia yesterday, while Russian bombardments on east Ukraine forced the evacuation of a maternity centre in Kharkiv.

Russian air defence systems intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones overnight, Moscow said, an attack that comes after Russia pounded Ukraine in successive nightly attacks targeting the capital Kyiv.

The UN has said Russia's intensifying attacks pushed the number of Ukrainian civilians killed and wounded to a three-year high in the month of June.