Trump mulls Patriot missiles for Ukraine

Says Putin wants to ‘just keep killing people’

US President Donald Trump said Ukraine would need Patriot missiles for its defences, after speaking with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, and voiced frustration over Russian President Vladimir Putin's failure to end the fighting.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had a good call with Zelensky, repeating that he was "very unhappy" about his call with Putin a day earlier, given what he called the Russian leader's refusal to work on a ceasefire.

Asked whether the United States would agree to supply more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, as requested by Zelensky, Trump said: "They're going to need them for defence... They're going to need something because they're being hit pretty hard."

Trump touted the efficacy of the Patriot missiles, calling the weapon "pretty amazing."

Asked about the prospects for a ceasefire, Trump said, "It's a very tough situation... I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people - it's no good."

Zelensky said he had agreed to work on increasing Kyiv's capability to "defend the sky" as Russian attacks escalate, adding in a message on Telegram that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the US leader.

Ukraine has been asking Washington to sell it more Patriot missiles and systems that it sees as key to defending its cities from intensifying Russian air strikes.

Germany said it is in talks on buying Patriot air defence systems to bridge the gap.

A source briefed on the Trump-Zelensky call told Reuters they were optimistic that supplies of Patriot missiles could resume after what they called a "very good" conversation between the presidents.

Trump said he also spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about Ukraine's request for Patriot missiles, but that no decision had been made to supply the advanced missiles.

US news outlet Axios reported, citing unnamed sources, that the call lasted around 40 minutes and that Trump told Zelensky he would check what US weapons due to be sent to Ukraine, if any, had been put on hold.

The conversation came a day after Trump said he had a disappointing call with Putin.

Russia pummeled Kyiv with the largest drone attack of the war across the capital hours after Trump's conversation with Putin on Thursday.

Zelenskiy called the attack "deliberately massive and cynical."

Kyiv in the past received Patriot batteries and ammunition from the US in the form of aid under then-President Joe Biden.

Trump criticised him for sending weapons to Ukraine without getting anything in return, and since taking office has overseen a dramatic shake-up of relations with Kyiv.