Summit with Putin only after securing security guarantees

Says Zelensky as Russia steps up attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but only after his allies agree security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future Russian attacks once the fighting stops.

In comments released yesterday, he also warned that both sides were preparing for further fighting. Russia was building up troops on the southern front line and Ukraine was test-launching a new long-range cruise missile, he said.

Russia yesterday said that Ukraine did not appear to be interested in "long-term" peace, accusing Kyiv of seeking security guarantees completely incompatible with Moscow's demands.

US President Donald Trump is trying to end Russia's three-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine through talks with Zelensky and Putin.

While he has upended a years-long Western policy of isolating the Russian leader, he has made little tangible progress towards a peace deal.

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within seven to 10 days," Zelensky said, in comments to reporters released for publication yesterday.

"We need to understand which country will be ready to do what at each specific moment," he added.

A group of allies led by Britain and France are putting together a military coalition to support the guarantees.

Once an outline of the security guarantees is agreed, Trump would like to see a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader said.

But any meeting with the Russian leader should he held in a "neutral" European country, he added, ruling out any summit in Moscow.

He also rejected the idea of China playing a role in guaranteeing Ukraine's security, citing Beijing's alleged support for Moscow.

Zelensky's comments came as Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight -- the biggest barrage since mid-July -- killing one person in the western city of Lviv and wounding many others.

Russian missiles also targeted an American-owned factory complex in town of Mukachevo in the west of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on social media. That attack wounded 19 people, she added.

President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder said that the factory was "one of the largest American investments in Ukraine.

"Russia continues to destroy and humiliate US businesses in Ukraine, targeting companies that invest and trade on the US stock markets," Hunder said on Facebook.

France yesterday condemned the overnight strikes as showing Moscow's "lack of will to seriously engage in peace talks", describing them as the "most massive attack in a month".

A later shelling of the city of Kherson killed one person and wounded more than a dozen, a local official said.

On the front lines, Russia said it had captured the village of Oleksandro-Shultyne in the eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a long string of territorial gains.

The village lies less than eight kilometres (five miles) from Kostiantynivka, a fortified town in the Donetsk region that Russia has been pressing towards on both sides.

In comments to journalists yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of making unrealistic security demands.

Any deployment of European troops to the country would be "absolutely unacceptable", he said.

Rhetorics of the Ukrainian officials "was directly showing that they are not interested in a sustainable, fair, long-term settlement," Lavrov added.

Trump met Putin in Alaska last Friday, before bringing Zelensky and European leaders to Washington for separate talks on Monday.