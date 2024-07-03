Strike on air base: Russia destroys five Ukrainian SU-27 fighters

Russia said yesterday it had destroyed five Ukrainian SU-27 fighter jets with Iskander-M missiles and damaged two more at the Myrhorod airfield in Ukraine's central Poltava region.

Ukraine said there had been a strike at the airfield but that Russia was exaggerating the damage caused. Ukraine did not detail exactly what had been damaged.

Russia's defence ministry published footage of the attack which showed smoke and flames rising from an airfield. It did not say when it took place.

"As a result of the Russian strike, five active SU-27 multi-purpose fighters were destroyed and two were damaged," the ministry said.

Russia is targeting Ukrainian airfields just as Kyiv prepares to receive the first US-designed F-16s, which Moscow has vowed to destroy.

A Ukrainian air force official, Yuriy Ihnat, said there had been a strike on Myrhorod.