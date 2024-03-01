Sri Lanka halts free visas for Russians, Ukrainians

Sri Lanka has decided to stop issuing free long-term visas to Russian and Ukrainian nationals who have lived in the Indian Ocean island nation for the past two years, a government official said yesterday.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Sri Lanka has allowed Russians and Ukrainians to stay in the country without paying for visas, but they will now have to pay the charges.

The rate is about USD 50 for a 30-day visa, if they wish to stay in Sri Lanka, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles told Reuters.

"Whoever wants to stay back can apply for new visas," Alles added. "They can immediately renew their visas and remain here."