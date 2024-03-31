Russian invasion of Ukraine
AFP, Kyiv
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:03 AM

Shelling kills two in east Ukraine

Ukraine yesterday said that Russian shelling overnight and in the morning killed two elderly people in the eastern town of Krasnogorivka, and urged civilians still living there to evacuate.

Krasnogorivka lies directly on the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, more than half of which is under the control of Russian forces and is an active combat zone.

"The town was under enemy fire during the night and morning. A 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were killed," said Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin.

push notification