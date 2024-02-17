Russians close in on Avdiivka

Outnumbered Ukrainian troops fight fierce battles

Outnumbered Ukrainian defenders were fighting fierce battles inside the small eastern city of Avdiivka yesterday, commanders said, as Russian forces closed in on the strategic location.

"The pressure is permanent," said Rodion Kudriashov, deputy commander of the elite Third Separate Assault Brigade, describing Russian assaults round the clock with some Ukrainian units forced to hold "a defence of 360 degrees".

Russia has been trying to encircle and capture Avdiivka since late last year and Kyiv's foothold in the town appears increasingly shaky, with supply lines threatened.

Capturing the city is key to Russia's aim of securing full control of the two provinces that make up the industrial Donbas region.