Russian invasion of Ukraine
AFP, Kyiv
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian shelling of Kherson kills four

AFP, Kyiv
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:16 AM

Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed four people and injured one other person yesterday, a local official said.

Since being recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has faced near-continuous Russian bombardment.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"As of this hour, there are four dead and one wounded," said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration.

Among the dead were two men aged 45 and 50 who were in a car, a woman on the street and a 60-year-old man in the city centre, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘুমধুমে বাংলাদেশ-মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে সারা দিনে যা ঘটল

বান্দরবানের নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি উপজেলার ঘুমধুম সীমান্তে ওপারে মায়ানমারে সেদেশের সরকারি বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহী আরাকান আর্মির মধ্যে চলা সংঘর্ষ থেমে থেমে আজ সারা দিন অব্যাহত ছিল।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত কবে শেষ হবে, তা নির্ধারণ সম্ভব না: আইনমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification