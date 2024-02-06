Russian shelling of Kherson kills four

Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed four people and injured one other person yesterday, a local official said.

Since being recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has faced near-continuous Russian bombardment.

"As of this hour, there are four dead and one wounded," said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration.

Among the dead were two men aged 45 and 50 who were in a car, a woman on the street and a 60-year-old man in the city centre, he said.