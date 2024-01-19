Russian oil depot on fire after Ukraine drone attack

Ukraine said it was behind a drone strike that sparked a huge inferno at an oil depot in western Russia yesterday, the latest in a series of escalating cross-border attacks.

The strike is the second on a Russian oil depot in as many days, part of what Kyiv has called "fair" retaliation for Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Yesterday's strike targeted a Rosneft oil storage facility about 50 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, in the Russian town of Klintsy.

It was carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, a Ukrainian security source confirmed to AFP.