Repel 12 missiles targeting Crimea bridge

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage unit that was armed with weapons from Nato countries in Russia's western Kursk region, the RIA state-run media agency reported yesterday, citing unidentified security sources.

"Samples of small arms manufactured by the United States and Sweden have been seized at the liquidation site of a Ukrainian sabotage group near the village of Kremyanoe in the Kursk region," RIA cited a Russian security official as saying.

Russian troops seized a Swedish-made Automatic Carbine 5 assault rifle as well as a US-made M4 carbine assault rifle and M2 Browning machine gun, RIA cited the official as saying.

Russia has been battling Ukrainian forces in Kursk since August 6, when Kyiv launched a lightning incursion in the largest attack on sovereign Russian territory since World War Two, reports Reuters.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said yesterday that Kyiv's cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region was required to convince Moscow to start "fair" peace talks.

Meanwhile, Russia said yesterday that it had repelled a night-time attack using 12 US-made missiles on the landmark Crimea bridge built on the orders of President Vladimir Putin after Moscow annexed the peninsula.