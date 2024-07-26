Russian drones attack Ukraine port for a second night

Russian drones attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Izmail for a second straight night damaging infrastructure, Kyiv said yesterday, claiming several Russian attack drones entered Romanian airspace.

Moscow has repeatedly targeted ports in the southern Odesa region since it exited an accord last year brokered by the United Nations and Turkey allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

Local authorities in Izmail said "port infrastructure facilities were damaged" and two civilians were wounded.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 38 Iranian-designed attack drones and that air defence systems had downed 25.

"Another three Shaheds were lost after crossing the state border with Romania," it said.

The governor of the Odesa region, which borders EU and NATO member Romania, said the attack had damaged an administrative building.

Three people were wounded in a Russian attack one day earlier on Izmail, local authorities had said.

Romania conducted searches for "possible objects fallen" on its territory for a second day yesterday, the country's defence ministry said.

It confirmed it had found fragments "of a Geran1/2 drone of Russian origin" near the village of Plauru, in Tulcea county, following the attacks of the first night.

Two other areas were being searched, both unpopulated, it added.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu condemned Russia's new "heinous attacks" in a statement on X.

For a second night in a row in Romania, air force planes monitored the situation and people in the border area with Ukraine received phone alerts warning that objects could fall from the sky.