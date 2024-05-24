Russian attack on Kharkiv kills seven

Russia pounded Kharkiv with missiles yesterday, killing seven people inside a printing house, and President Volodymyr Zelensky chided Ukraine's western allies for not providing enough military support to rebuff Russian attacks.

The attack damaged transport and municipal infrastructure and destroyed a printing house, causing a fire, the mayor of Kharkiv and the region's governor said. Another 24 people were wounded in the attacks.

Smoke poured from one of the printwork buildings and the smell of burning wood filled the air as rescuers hauled bodies in plastic bags out of the building, a Reuters correspondent on the scene reported.

"This is a purely civilian site, it is a printworks that prints books," regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told reporters at the scene. Tymoshko said two missiles had hit the printworks' premises, with one landing nearby.

Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv region prosecutor's office, said about 50 people had been in the printworks when it was hit. Kharkiv is a hub of Ukraine's publishing industry, which has kept working despite power outages and intensifying Russian strikes.

Kharkiv city mayor told national television that 15 missiles had been used in the attack, based on preliminary information. The missile attack also injured seven people in the Kharkiv district, the governor said.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's northeastern region this spring, pummelling its energy and transport infrastructure using guided bombs, missiles and drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone at a village in Russia's Belgorod border region and shelled the occupied city of Gorlivka in its east yesterday, killing two people, local authorities said.

"An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle" crashed into a house in the village of Krasny Vostok in the Belgorod region, destroying the building's first floor, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"To our great grief, there was a victim -- the body of a woman was found under the rubble," he said.

Belgorod sits directly across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, an area that has seen intense fighting since Russia launched a major ground assault on May 10.

Russia also said yesterday it had captured the village of Andriivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Kyiv's forces are suffering manpower and ammunition shortages and struggling to hold off Russian attacks.

"Units of the Southern grouping of troops liberated the settlement of Andriivka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia arrested a senior general over corruption allegations, Russian state news agencies reported yesterday, the third arrest of a serving high-ranking military figure in the last month.

The Kremlin denied it was carrying out a purge of top army officials, as some of Russia's influential military bloggers welcomed the arrest of a figure they hold responsible for battlefield failures in the two-year offensive on Ukraine.

A military court ordered Vadim Shamarin, deputy head of Russia's General Staff, remanded in custody on suspicion of large-scale bribe taking -- a charge that carries up to 15 years in prison, state media reported.