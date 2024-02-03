Russian invasion of Ukraine
Reuters, The Hague
Sat Feb 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 12:48 AM

Russia-Ukraine genocide case can go forward: ICJ

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday ruled that the case Ukraine started accusing Russia of violating international law by accusing Ukraine of genocide can move forward. Ukraine brought the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In a preliminary ruling in March 2022, the ICJ sided with Ukraine and ordered Russia to halt its invasion immediately. But Russia objected to this judgement, saying the ICJ, which decides on disputes between states, had no legal right to decide in this case. The ICJ yesterday tossed out Moscow's argument, saying it did have jurisdiction to rule on this. However, Ukraine also said in its submission that Russia's use of force during the invasion was itself in contravention of the Genocide Convention. The ICJ said it did not have competence to decide on this part of case. Ukraine won a small victory at ICJ on Wednesday when judges ruled Russia violated UN treaties against financing of terrorism in a different case.

