Russia strike on Kharkiv kills 2

A late-night Russian strike on the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv killed two people, the region's governor said yesterday, as both Moscow and Kyiv reported a wave of overnight aerial attacks.

Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said Russia launched a "series of shelling" attacks on the town of Kupyansk, close to the frontlines, late on Thursday night.

"Houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died," he wrote on Telegram.

A separate missile attack on a residential area in the town of Chuguiv, also in the Kharkiv region, injured seven, the governor added.

Russia and Ukraine also said they downed dozens of drones overnight, as both sides keep trying to strike targets deep behind the stretched frontlines.

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod's Rozhdestvenska village killed two people yesterday, the Russian governor said.