Russia says three killed by Ukraine border strike

Ukrainian shelling killed three people, including a child, in a Russian border village, the provincial governor said yesterday.

Border settlements in both Russia and Ukraine have been subjected to near daily shelling and drone attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022.

"The village came under shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces. Two adults and a teenager were killed by the enemy strike," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

He said two more people, including one child, were also wounded in the attack on the village of Arkhangelskoe, around five kilometres (three miles) from the border with Ukraine.

The area sits just across from Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow launched a major new offensive in May in a bid to create a "buffer zone" to protect its own border villages from shelling.