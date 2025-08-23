Russia rejects Zelensky meeting

Trump says getting Zelensky, Putin together like mixing ‘oil and vinegar’

Russia yesterday ruled out an immediate meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, as diplomatic tension escalated with the Ukrainian president and US mediation efforts appeared to stumble.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "no meeting" between Vladimir Putin and Zelensky was planned, as Nato chief Mark Rutte visited Kyiv, largely to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump raised expectations for a swift summit between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents by saying they had both agreed to meet after Zelensky, Rutte and Kyiv's European allies visited the White House on Monday.

Lavrov yesterday dashed hopes for direct Putin-Zelensky talks to resolve the conflict, now in its fourth year, by questioning the Ukrainian president's legitimacy and repeating the Kremlin's maximalist claims.

"There is no meeting planned," Lavrov said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker".

Lavrov told the US broadcaster Putin was "ready to meet Zelensky" as soon as an agenda was prepared, adding that the agenda was "not ready at all".

Speaking alongside Rutte in Kyiv, Zelensky said Ukraine had "no agreements with the Russians", saying Ukraine had agreed only with Trump on how the diplomatic direction could proceed.

The question of eventual security guarantees for Ukraine has been front and centre during the latest US-led diplomatic push to broker a peace deal to end the conflict.

Trump earlier said Russia had agreed to some Western security guarantees for Kyiv.

But Moscow later cast doubt on any such arrangement, by saying discussing them without Russia was "a utopia, a road to nowhere".

Trump yesterday said setting up a meeting between Zelensky and Putin is as hard as mixing "oil and vinegar."

"We're going to see if Putin and Zelensky will be working together. You know, it's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons," he told reporters in Washington.